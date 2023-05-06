Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc lowered its position in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 100,272 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 21,007 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $5,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in STX. Altman Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 16,397 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Simmons Bank boosted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 5,577 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 4,425 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,374 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 4,234 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:STX opened at $55.94 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.13. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $47.47 and a 12 month high of $88.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.60 and a beta of 1.09.

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The data storage provider reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Seagate Technology had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a negative return on equity of 69.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.01%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -333.33%.

STX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $82.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.76.

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

