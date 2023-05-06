Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $28.36 Million Stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Get Rating) by 71.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 434,080 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 181,065 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF were worth $28,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the third quarter worth $36,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 541.0% in the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:MDYG opened at $67.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $67.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.51. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 1 year low of $58.97 and a 1 year high of $72.79.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

