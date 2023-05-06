Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Position Boosted by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 51,860 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $5,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CINF stock opened at $105.24 on Friday. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $88.66 and a 12 month high of $130.66. The firm has a market cap of $16.54 billion, a PE ratio of 877.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $110.17 and a 200-day moving average of $109.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.21. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 5.44% and a net margin of 0.16%. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 84.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on CINF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $117.00 price target (down previously from $119.00) on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $125.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $120.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.17.

Cincinnati Financial Corp. provides property casualty and life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment includes commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, worker’s compensation, and other commercial lines insurance.

