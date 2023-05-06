Brinker Capital Investments LLC Sells 179 Shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC decreased its position in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 179 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Asbury Automotive Group were worth $575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 5.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,577,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,878,000 after purchasing an additional 122,138 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 6.7% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,448,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,855,000 after purchasing an additional 90,426 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 2.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 807,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,411,000 after purchasing an additional 16,163 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 35.4% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 761,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,929,000 after purchasing an additional 198,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 545,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,857,000 after purchasing an additional 117,035 shares during the last quarter.

Get Asbury Automotive Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 17th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Asbury Automotive Group Stock Performance

In related news, SVP Jed Milstein sold 3,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $713,120.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,940,856.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, Director Berman Bridget Ryan sold 1,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.44, for a total value of $243,012.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,617 shares in the company, valued at $1,068,558.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Jed Milstein sold 3,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $713,120.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,940,856.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 31,928 shares of company stock worth $7,441,409 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Asbury Automotive Group stock opened at $196.93 on Friday. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.88 and a 12 month high of $253.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $206.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $193.72.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $8.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.94 by $0.43. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 29.48%. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $9.27 EPS. Asbury Automotive Group’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 31.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Asbury Automotive Group

(Get Rating)

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc is a franchised automotive retailer. It operates through the Dealerships and Total Care Auto (TCA) segments. The Dealerships segment offers a range of automotive products and services fulfilling the entire vehicle ownership lifecycle including the sale of new and used vehicles and the provision of vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Asbury Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asbury Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.