Kellogg (NYSE:K) Shares Sold by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC reduced its position in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 72.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,846 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Kellogg during the third quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Trading Down 0.0 %

K opened at $70.35 on Friday. Kellogg has a 52 week low of $63.74 and a 52 week high of $77.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.48. The firm has a market cap of $24.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.42.

Kellogg Dividend Announcement

Kellogg ( NYSE:K Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 32.51% and a net margin of 6.27%. Kellogg’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Kellogg will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Kellogg’s payout ratio is currently 84.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.63, for a total value of $6,763,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,631,838 shares in the company, valued at $3,762,381,203.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.63, for a total transaction of $6,763,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,631,838 shares in the company, valued at $3,762,381,203.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Rodrigo Lance sold 2,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total transaction of $201,675.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,935 shares in the company, valued at $1,012,443.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 628,437 shares of company stock valued at $41,995,511 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on K. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Kellogg from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Kellogg from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com raised Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Kellogg from $60.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Kellogg from $73.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.10.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. The North America segment includes the U.S. businesses and Canada. The Europe segment consists of European countries.

