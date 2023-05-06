M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) Shares Purchased by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,215 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,245 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in M.D.C. were worth $639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in M.D.C. by 74.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 258,677 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,789,000 after purchasing an additional 110,564 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of M.D.C. by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 84,150 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,184,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in M.D.C. by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in M.D.C. by 57.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 30,993 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 11,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in M.D.C. by 14.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 48,738 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after acquiring an additional 6,003 shares in the last quarter. 82.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MDC opened at $41.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 9.12. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.04 and a fifty-two week high of $42.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.20. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.37.

M.D.C. ( NYSE:MDC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $887.13 million. M.D.C. had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 8.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.83%. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.72%.

In other news, CEO David D. Mandarich sold 157,044 shares of M.D.C. stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.45, for a total value of $6,509,473.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,097,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $211,271,561.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO David D. Mandarich sold 157,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.45, for a total value of $6,509,473.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,097,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,271,561.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David E. Blackford sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.35, for a total value of $115,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $962,086.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 172,893 shares of company stock valued at $7,091,773. 23.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MDC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on M.D.C. in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on M.D.C. from $30.50 to $27.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of M.D.C. in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

M.DC Holdings, Inc engages in proving homebuilding and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: West, Mountain, and East. The West segment includes operations in Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, and Washington. The Mountain segment refers to the operations in Colorado, Idaho, and Utah.

