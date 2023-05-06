Retirement Systems of Alabama Trims Stake in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,244 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in CarMax were worth $3,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of KMX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in CarMax by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,690,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,706,790,000 after purchasing an additional 303,973 shares in the last quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CarMax by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 7,339,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,159,000 after buying an additional 49,780 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of CarMax by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,137,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,221,000 after buying an additional 40,047 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,757,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,515,000 after acquiring an additional 291,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in CarMax by 29.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,548,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,400,000 after acquiring an additional 805,438 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE KMX opened at $70.61 on Friday. CarMax, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.10 and a 1 year high of $106.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.16 billion, a PE ratio of 23.30, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50-day moving average is $65.39 and its 200 day moving average is $66.10.

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 11th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.20. CarMax had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 1.63%. The firm had revenue of $5.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on KMX. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on CarMax from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of CarMax from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 31st. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of CarMax from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CarMax in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on CarMax from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CarMax presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.40.

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operators. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment consists of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

