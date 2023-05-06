TD Asset Management Inc Reduces Holdings in City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO)

TD Asset Management Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Rating) by 19.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,000 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 14,900 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc owned about 0.41% of City worth $5,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of City by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,597 shares of the bank’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of City by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,147 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,238,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of City by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,511 shares of the bank’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of City by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,427 shares of the bank’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of City by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,821 shares of the bank’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 68.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

City Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of CHCO opened at $91.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $91.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.83. City Holding has a fifty-two week low of $76.90 and a fifty-two week high of $103.00.

City Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th were issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.04%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CHCO shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of City in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of City in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of City in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, City currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at City

In other City news, CFO David L. Bumgarner sold 400 shares of City stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.19, for a total value of $39,676.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,079,683.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO David L. Bumgarner sold 400 shares of City stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.19, for a total transaction of $39,676.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,079,683.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles R. Hageboeck sold 7,660 shares of City stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.54, for a total transaction of $754,816.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,183,006.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

City Profile

City Holding Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. Its products produced and services rendered by City National include Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Wealth Management and Trust Services. The company was founded on March 12, 1982 and is headquartered in Charleston, WV.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Rating).

