Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) Position Reduced by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc trimmed its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP – Get Rating) by 21.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 164,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 45,500 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Standard Motor Products were worth $5,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,770 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 31,593 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Standard Motor Products during the fourth quarter worth $2,186,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Standard Motor Products during the fourth quarter worth $334,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 6,733 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. 75.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Thomas Tesoro sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.62, for a total transaction of $38,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $678,398.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Standard Motor Products news, insider Thomas Tesoro sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.62, for a total value of $38,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,566 shares in the company, valued at $678,398.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Dale Burks sold 3,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.40, for a total transaction of $135,552.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,851,609.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Standard Motor Products Stock Up 3.2 %

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Standard Motor Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Motor Products in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Standard Motor Products in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Standard Motor Products stock opened at $36.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $799.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.34. Standard Motor Products, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.61 and a 52 week high of $48.24.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $328.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.90 million. Standard Motor Products had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 11.65%. Standard Motor Products’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Standard Motor Products, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Standard Motor Products Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Standard Motor Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.70%.

About Standard Motor Products

Standard Motor Products, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and market of replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. It operates through the following segments: Engine Management, Temperature Control, and All Other. The Engine Management segment produces and remanufactures ignition and emission parts, ignition wires, battery cables, fuel system parts and sensors for vehicle systems.

