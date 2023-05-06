Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) Shares Acquired by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc owned approximately 0.36% of Westamerica Bancorporation worth $5,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WABC. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,452,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 79.1% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 268,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,061,000 after buying an additional 118,782 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 6.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,151,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,665,000 after buying an additional 72,066 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 60.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 164,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,595,000 after buying an additional 61,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 50.5% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 156,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,161,000 after buying an additional 52,354 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WABC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Westamerica Bancorporation from $72.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. TheStreet downgraded Westamerica Bancorporation from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Westamerica Bancorporation from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Westamerica Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Westamerica Bancorporation Stock Performance

Westamerica Bancorporation Dividend Announcement

WABC opened at $38.60 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.85. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 0.61. Westamerica Bancorporation has a one year low of $35.52 and a one year high of $63.86.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. Westamerica Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.31%.

Westamerica Bancorporation Company Profile

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company. It provides range of banking services to individual and corporate customers in Northern and Central California. It offers loans and lines of credit, online services, mobile banking, checking, savings, credit cards, cash management, overdraft services, merchant services, professional banking, bank owned property, preventing business loans, payroll services, and trust services.

