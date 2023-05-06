TD Asset Management Inc Sells 3,907 Shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

TD Asset Management Inc trimmed its position in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,890 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 3,907 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc owned approximately 0.06% of Allegion worth $5,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in Allegion by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 5,849 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of Allegion by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 474 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Allegion by 3.0% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,385 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems grew its stake in shares of Allegion by 0.6% during the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 15,664 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Allegion by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,700 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 92.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ALLE opened at $108.09 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $106.17 and its 200-day moving average is $108.86. The stock has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.09. Allegion plc has a twelve month low of $87.33 and a twelve month high of $123.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

Allegion ( NYSE:ALLE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $923.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $846.29 million. Allegion had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 61.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Allegion plc will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.55%.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey N. Braun sold 2,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.34, for a total value of $251,354.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,250,814.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Allegion from $130.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Allegion from $129.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Allegion from $130.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Allegion from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.22.

About Allegion

Allegion Plc engages in the provision of security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure, and productive. It operates through the Allegion Americas and Allegion International segments. Its brands include CISA, Interflex, LCN, Schlage, SimonsVoss, and Von Duprin. The company was founded on May 9, 2013 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

