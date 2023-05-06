TD Asset Management Inc Buys 2,800 Shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 201,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $5,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FLO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Flowers Foods by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 0.7% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 52,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 0.9% during the third quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 49,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Flowers Foods by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Flowers Foods by 1.4% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 39,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. 66.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on FLO. StockNews.com began coverage on Flowers Foods in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Flowers Foods from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 20th.

Flowers Foods Trading Down 0.2 %

FLO stock opened at $28.44 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.58 and a beta of 0.40. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.15 and a 52 week high of $30.16.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 18.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

Flowers Foods Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.24%.

Flowers Foods Profile

Flowers Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of bakery products. The firm offers bakery foods for retail and food service customers in the United States. Its brands include Nature’s Own, Dave’s Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Tastykake and Mrs. Freshley’s. The company was founded by William Howard Flowers, Sr.

