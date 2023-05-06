TD Asset Management Inc Raises Stock Holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 177,288 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 988 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $5,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 177.5% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,815,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $247,374,000 after purchasing an additional 5,638,800 shares during the period. GMT Capital Corp grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 5,399,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $177,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584,000 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the third quarter worth $38,925,000. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the third quarter worth $35,681,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,234,306 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,700,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267,578 shares during the period. 66.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DAL. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Delta Air Lines from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Redburn Partners raised Delta Air Lines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays raised their price target on Delta Air Lines from $44.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Bank of America cut their price target on Delta Air Lines from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.16.

DAL opened at $33.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.20 and a 12 month high of $42.45.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The transportation company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.04). Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 56.49%. The business had revenue of $12.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.23) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Rahul D. Samant sold 13,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.77, for a total value of $508,817.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,224,738.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Rahul D. Samant sold 13,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.77, for a total value of $508,817.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,224,738.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David S. Taylor purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.56 per share, for a total transaction of $167,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,360 shares in the company, valued at $515,481.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $503,250 and have sold 27,970 shares valued at $1,057,049. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment provides jet fuel to the airline segment.

