TD Asset Management Inc Has $5.86 Million Holdings in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,784 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $5,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 92,440 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $13,047,000 after buying an additional 7,938 shares during the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer during the 4th quarter valued at about $332,000. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 42,104 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,904,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park National Corp OH acquired a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer during the 4th quarter valued at about $231,000. 85.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PerkinElmer alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 10,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.72, for a total transaction of $1,328,876.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,611 shares in the company, valued at $1,436,512.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other PerkinElmer news, insider Maxwell Krakowiak sold 322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $41,860.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,202 shares in the company, valued at $936,260. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 10,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.72, for a total value of $1,328,876.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,611 shares in the company, valued at $1,436,512.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,349 shares of company stock worth $1,953,042. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PerkinElmer Stock Performance

PKI has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of PerkinElmer in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on PerkinElmer from $185.00 to $182.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. TheStreet upgraded PerkinElmer from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Barclays reduced their target price on PerkinElmer from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on PerkinElmer in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PerkinElmer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.30.

Shares of NYSE PKI opened at $129.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $129.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.87. The company has a market cap of $16.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.10. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 12 month low of $113.46 and a 12 month high of $170.00.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $741.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 14.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

PerkinElmer Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.11%.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment consists of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PerkinElmer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PerkinElmer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.