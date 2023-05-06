TD Asset Management Inc Reduces Stock Position in Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK)

TD Asset Management Inc lowered its holdings in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 232,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,674 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Olink Holding AB (publ) were worth $5,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of OLK. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Olink Holding AB (publ) during the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,448,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,572,000 after buying an additional 11,655 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) by 174.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 4,493 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 74,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after buying an additional 23,080 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,409,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,892,000 after buying an additional 232,371 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on OLK shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Olink Holding AB (publ) from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Olink Holding AB (publ) from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Olink Holding AB (publ) currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.33.

Shares of OLK stock opened at $22.12 on Friday. Olink Holding AB has a fifty-two week low of $8.39 and a fifty-two week high of $26.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.68.

Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. Olink Holding AB (publ) had a negative return on equity of 3.11% and a negative net margin of 9.19%. The business had revenue of $57.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.76 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Olink Holding AB will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Olink Holding AB (publ) provides various products and services for the academic, government, biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, and other institutions that focuses on life science research. Its products include Olink Explore for cardiovascular and metabolic, oncology, neurology, or inflammation diseases; Olink Target product line; and Olink Focus product line that consists of custom developed solutions for customers that has identified various proteins of interest or a protein signature to focus on.

