TD Asset Management Inc Has $6.15 Million Position in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

TD Asset Management Inc reduced its stake in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 223,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,640 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc owned approximately 0.13% of Brookfield Renewable worth $6,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Brookfield Renewable by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 90,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,975,000 after buying an additional 21,313 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 1.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 417,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,288,000 after purchasing an additional 5,254 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable during the first quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 154.7% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,187 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 33.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 33,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 8,391 shares during the period. 68.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BEPC stock opened at $35.08 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.47 and a beta of 1.09. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a one year low of $27.19 and a one year high of $42.97.

Brookfield Renewable ( NYSE:BEPC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Brookfield Renewable had a net margin of 0.57% and a return on equity of 0.19%.

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,723 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

