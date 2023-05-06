TD Asset Management Inc Sells 390 Shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

TD Asset Management Inc decreased its position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 390 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $6,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 175.1% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 14,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 9,377 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 58.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 132,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,573,000 after acquiring an additional 48,750 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 4.1% in the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 3,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC increased its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 10,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the third quarter valued at about $830,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

Principal Financial Group Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PFG opened at $71.51 on Friday. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.05 and a 12-month high of $96.17. The stock has a market cap of $17.36 billion, a PE ratio of 4.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $73.70 and a 200-day moving average of $81.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Principal Financial Group Dividend Announcement

Principal Financial Group ( NASDAQ:PFG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.06). Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 16.04% and a net margin of 24.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.21%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PFG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “downgrade” rating on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Principal Financial Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Principal Financial Group from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Principal Financial Group from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Principal Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $81.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $77.31.

Insider Transactions at Principal Financial Group

In other news, SVP Kenneth A. Mccullum sold 3,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total transaction of $256,733.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,244 shares in the company, valued at $2,032,458. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc engages in the investment management offering business. It offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients. It operates its business through following segments: Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, U.S.

