TD Asset Management Inc Decreases Stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE)

TD Asset Management Inc lowered its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Rating) by 50.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 130,150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 132,214 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical were worth $6,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RARE. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 151.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 36.6% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,264 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P increased its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 28.5% during the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 5,406 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Theodore Alan Huizenga sold 639 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.40, for a total transaction of $27,732.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $675,217.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Theodore Alan Huizenga sold 639 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.40, for a total transaction of $27,732.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $675,217.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Camille L. Bedrosian sold 3,881 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total value of $175,615.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,114,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,287 shares of company stock valued at $418,116. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Citigroup cut their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $135.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $114.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.25.

NASDAQ RARE opened at $47.22 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.37. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.36 and a twelve month high of $68.68.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.97) by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $100.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.90 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 128.83% and a negative net margin of 187.31%. The business’s revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($2.19) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -7.86 EPS for the current year.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of genetic diseases. Its products include Crysvita, Mepsevii, Dojolvi, and Evkeeza. The company was founded by Emil D. Kakkis in April 2010, and is headquartered in Novato, CA.

