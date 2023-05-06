TD Asset Management Inc Sells 13,706 Shares of Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW)

TD Asset Management Inc lessened its holdings in Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 402,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,706 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Primo Water were worth $6,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Primo Water by 123.9% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 15,341 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Primo Water by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 2,905 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Primo Water by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 23,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in Primo Water by 556.1% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,913 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Primo Water by 213.9% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 366,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,638,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Primo Water from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of Primo Water from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Primo Water in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, CIBC lowered shares of Primo Water from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Primo Water currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.33.

Insider Activity at Primo Water

Primo Water Trading Down 1.0 %

In related news, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 47,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total value of $762,556.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,268,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,313,007.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PRMW opened at $14.32 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.22. Primo Water Co. has a 1 year low of $12.15 and a 1 year high of $16.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.37 and a beta of 1.05.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.03). Primo Water had a net margin of 1.34% and a return on equity of 7.25%. The business had revenue of $533.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $547.69 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Primo Water Co. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Primo Water Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Primo Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 168.43%.

About Primo Water

Primo Water Corporation provides pure-play water solutions for residential and commercial customers. It offers bottled water, water dispensers, purified bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, premium spring, mineral water, sparkling and flavored water, filtration equipment, and coffee. The company offers its products under the Primo, Alhambra, Crystal Rock, Mountain Valley, Deep Rock, Hinckley Springs, Crystal Springs, Kentwood Springs, Mount Olympus, Pureflo, Nursery, Sierra Springs, Sparkletts, Clear Mountain Natural Spring Water, Earth2O, Renü, and Water Event Pure Water Solutions brands in the United States; Canadian Springs and Labrador Source brands in Canada; and Decantae, Eden, Eden Springs, Chateaud'eau, and Mey Eden brands in Europe and Israel.

