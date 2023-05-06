TD Asset Management Inc Increases Stock Position in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) by 177.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,982 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,705 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $6,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in Targa Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $250,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Targa Resources by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,741 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Targa Resources by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 186,471 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $14,072,000 after buying an additional 19,372 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in Targa Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $249,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in Targa Resources by 91.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,429 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. 88.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TRGP. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Targa Resources in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Targa Resources in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.45.

Targa Resources Trading Up 3.6 %

NYSE:TRGP opened at $71.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.27 billion, a PE ratio of 18.48 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. Targa Resources Corp. has a 52-week low of $55.56 and a 52-week high of $80.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.90.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The pipeline company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. Targa Resources had a return on equity of 23.67% and a net margin of 5.43%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Targa Resources Corp. will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Targa Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This is an increase from Targa Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is presently 51.41%.

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil, and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

Further Reading

