Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) Shares Bought by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 348,180 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,811 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc owned about 0.26% of Insmed worth $6,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in shares of Insmed in the 4th quarter valued at $14,928,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Insmed in the 4th quarter valued at $19,878,000. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. raised its stake in shares of Insmed by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 64,563 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 16,317 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Insmed by 51.0% in the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 75,251 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 25,414 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Insmed by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 28,599 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 5,360 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on INSM shares. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Insmed from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Insmed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Insmed in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on shares of Insmed from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Insmed in a research note on Friday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.33.

Insmed stock opened at $19.40 on Friday. Insmed Incorporated has a 12-month low of $16.04 and a 12-month high of $28.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.13, a current ratio of 6.69 and a quick ratio of 6.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.97.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.08) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $65.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.93 million. Insmed had a negative return on equity of 865.02% and a negative net margin of 196.26%. Insmed’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.80) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Insmed Incorporated will post -4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

