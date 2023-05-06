TD Asset Management Inc Increases Position in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM)

TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 126,468 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Cal-Maine Foods were worth $6,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 118.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 466 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 795.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 564 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cal-Maine Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Cal-Maine Foods during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 839 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. 88.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cal-Maine Foods alerts:

Insider Transactions at Cal-Maine Foods

In other news, EVP Charles Jeff Hardin sold 1,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total value of $72,240.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,194 shares in the company, valued at $252,269.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 13.49% of the company’s stock.

Cal-Maine Foods Stock Performance

Shares of CALM stock opened at $50.42 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 3.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of -0.04. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.96 and a fifty-two week high of $65.32.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The basic materials company reported $6.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.09 by $1.53. The business had revenue of $997.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $898.93 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a return on equity of 58.83% and a net margin of 24.82%. The company’s revenue was up 108.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 16.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Cal-Maine Foods Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be paid a $2.20 dividend. This is an increase from Cal-Maine Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 17.45%. Cal-Maine Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CALM shares. Stephens lowered Cal-Maine Foods from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $67.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cal-Maine Foods in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Cal-Maine Foods Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc engages in the production, grading, packing, marketing, and distribution of fresh shell eggs. The firm operates farms, processing plants, hatcheries, feed mills, warehouses, offices and other properties. It markets shell eggs to national and regional grocery store chains, club stores, foodservice distributors, and egg product manufacturers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CALM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cal-Maine Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cal-Maine Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.