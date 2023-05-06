TD Asset Management Inc Purchases 16,200 Shares of Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC)

TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 143,124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,200 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc owned 0.24% of Blueprint Medicines worth $6,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BPMC. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 16,206 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,719 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG increased its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 26,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,393 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

Get Blueprint Medicines alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

BPMC has been the topic of several analyst reports. SVB Securities cut their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $80.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $114.00 price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.67.

Blueprint Medicines Trading Down 3.7 %

Blueprint Medicines stock opened at $56.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 5.55 and a current ratio of 5.71. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of -6.01 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.84. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a one year low of $37.82 and a one year high of $79.40.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.66) by $0.51. The business had revenue of $63.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.85 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 80.09% and a negative net margin of 273.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.79) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -10.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Blueprint Medicines news, COO Christina Rossi sold 3,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.67, for a total value of $139,704.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 55,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,529,021.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Kate Haviland sold 6,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total value of $303,381.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,641 shares in the company, valued at $5,740,537.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Christina Rossi sold 3,059 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.67, for a total value of $139,704.53. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 55,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,529,021.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,696 shares of company stock valued at $1,265,091. 3.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Blueprint Medicines

(Get Rating)

Blueprint Medicines Corp. is a precision therapy company, which engages in the invention of medicines for people with cancer and blood disorders. The company was founded by Chris Varma, Nicholas B. Lydon, Brian Druker, and Alexis Borisy on October 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BPMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Blueprint Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blueprint Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.