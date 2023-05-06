TD Asset Management Inc Sells 10,861 Shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)

TD Asset Management Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 614,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,861 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc owned approximately 0.21% of Affirm worth $5,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AFRM. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Affirm by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,498,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883,050 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Affirm by 96.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,571,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755,252 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Affirm by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,180,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432,202 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Affirm by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,350,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,987,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Affirm during the 3rd quarter worth about $19,642,000. 67.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AFRM. Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Affirm in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Affirm from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Stephens reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Affirm in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Affirm from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Affirm from $22.50 to $14.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.38.

Affirm Trading Up 17.3 %

AFRM opened at $10.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 11.40 and a quick ratio of 11.40. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 3.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.77. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.62 and a fifty-two week high of $40.97.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $399.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $416.33 million. Affirm had a negative return on equity of 31.74% and a negative net margin of 55.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.57) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Affirm

In related news, Director Keith Rabois sold 17,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.15, for a total transaction of $192,738.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 12.11% of the company’s stock.

About Affirm

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to sixty months.

