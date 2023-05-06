TD Asset Management Inc Purchases 4,312 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,439 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,312 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $6,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 86,884 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $13,534,000 after purchasing an additional 6,224 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 20,338 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,519,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc bought a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 4th quarter valued at $228,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,222 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Check Capital Management Inc. CA boosted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Check Capital Management Inc. CA now owns 179,200 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,034,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. 88.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DGX. Bank of America downgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $166.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $125.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $143.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Quest Diagnostics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.20.

Quest Diagnostics Stock Performance

DGX opened at $136.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $139.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.78. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 1-year low of $120.40 and a 1-year high of $158.34. The company has a market cap of $15.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13 and a beta of 0.95.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.07. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 16.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quest Diagnostics declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to reacquire up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Quest Diagnostics

In other news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 1,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total value of $200,109.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,577,604.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

