TD Asset Management Inc Sells 17,152 Shares of Nuvei Co. (NASDAQ:NVEI)

TD Asset Management Inc decreased its holdings in shares of Nuvei Co. (NASDAQ:NVEI – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 275,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,152 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc owned 0.19% of Nuvei worth $6,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NVEI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Nuvei by 14.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 68,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,141,000 after purchasing an additional 8,809 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Nuvei in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in Nuvei during the first quarter worth $212,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Nuvei during the first quarter worth $914,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Nuvei by 8.8% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on NVEI shares. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Nuvei in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group upgraded Nuvei from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Nuvei from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Nuvei from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Nuvei from $112.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.86.

Shares of NVEI stock opened at $40.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.85 and a 200 day moving average of $33.44. Nuvei Co. has a 1 year low of $23.71 and a 1 year high of $53.18.

Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $220.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.92 million. Nuvei had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 7.91%. As a group, research analysts expect that Nuvei Co. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. It provides a suite of payment solutions to support lifecycle of a transaction across mobile or in-app, online, unattended, and in-store channels.

