TD Asset Management Inc Takes $6.68 Million Position in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

TD Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 55,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,678,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of J. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,998,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,929,175,000 after purchasing an additional 250,587 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,049,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,055,000 after purchasing an additional 304,996 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,179,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,791,000 after purchasing an additional 516,074 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,291,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,937,000 after purchasing an additional 398,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 66.1% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 998,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,865,000 after purchasing an additional 397,089 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jacobs Solutions

In other Jacobs Solutions news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.94, for a total transaction of $812,852.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 621,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,759,858.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.64, for a total value of $418,740.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,149,354.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.94, for a total value of $812,852.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 621,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,759,858.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,498 shares of company stock valued at $2,778,171 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Solutions Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of NYSE J opened at $119.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.84. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.78 and a 12-month high of $140.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.47.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 4.21%. The business’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.

Jacobs Solutions announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 25th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 6.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Jacobs Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. Jacobs Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 20.76%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on J shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded Jacobs Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $136.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Bank of America lowered Jacobs Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $137.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $150.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.80.

Jacobs Solutions Company Profile

Jacobs Solutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the designing and deployment of technology-centric solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Critical Mission Solutions, People and Places Solutions, and PA Consulting. The Critical Mission Solutions segment offer broad sectors, including U.S.

