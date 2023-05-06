Renren (NYSE:RENN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Renren (NYSE:RENN – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.
Shares of RENN stock opened at $1.11 on Friday. Renren has a 1 year low of $1.10 and a 1 year high of $33.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.40 and its 200-day moving average is $11.66.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Two Seas Capital LP lifted its holdings in Renren by 26.5% in the third quarter. Two Seas Capital LP now owns 502,925 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,892,000 after buying an additional 105,270 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Renren in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,752,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Renren in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Renren in the first quarter valued at approximately $955,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Renren in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 21.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Renren, Inc engages in the Software as a Service (SaaS) business, which includes an all-in-one real estate solution provider and a large community for the trucking industry in the United States. The company was founded by Chen Yi Zhou in November 2002 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.
