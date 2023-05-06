GameStop (NYSE:GME) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of GameStop (NYSE:GME – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday.
GameStop Stock Performance
GME stock opened at $20.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.72. GameStop has a fifty-two week low of $15.41 and a fifty-two week high of $47.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of -19.83 and a beta of -0.32.
GameStop (NYSE:GME – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 21st. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.29. GameStop had a negative net margin of 5.28% and a negative return on equity of 23.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.47) EPS. GameStop’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that GameStop will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Trading of GameStop
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in GameStop by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of GameStop by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of GameStop in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of GameStop in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of GameStop in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.57% of the company’s stock.
About GameStop
GameStop Corp. offers games and entertainment products through its ecommerce properties and stores. It operates through the following geographic segments: United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. Each segment consists primarily of retail operations, including stores and ecommerce properties focused on games, entertainment products, and technology.
