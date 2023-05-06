GameStop (NYSE:GME) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of GameStop (NYSE:GME – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday.

GME stock opened at $20.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.72. GameStop has a fifty-two week low of $15.41 and a fifty-two week high of $47.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of -19.83 and a beta of -0.32.

GameStop (NYSE:GME – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 21st. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.29. GameStop had a negative net margin of 5.28% and a negative return on equity of 23.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.47) EPS. GameStop’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that GameStop will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

In other GameStop news, Director Lawrence Cheng bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.80 per share, with a total value of $114,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 37,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $845,606.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 12.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in GameStop by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of GameStop by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of GameStop in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of GameStop in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of GameStop in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.57% of the company’s stock.

GameStop Corp. offers games and entertainment products through its ecommerce properties and stores. It operates through the following geographic segments: United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. Each segment consists primarily of retail operations, including stores and ecommerce properties focused on games, entertainment products, and technology.

