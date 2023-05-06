Trex (NYSE:TREX) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on TREX. Loop Capital raised Trex from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Trex from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Trex from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the company from $47.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Trex from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Trex from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trex currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $59.53.

TREX stock opened at $55.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of 33.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.49. Trex has a 12-month low of $38.68 and a 12-month high of $67.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.61.

Trex ( NYSE:TREX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The construction company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $192.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.46 million. Trex had a return on equity of 32.97% and a net margin of 16.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Trex will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TREX. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Trex by 178.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 382 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Trex by 175.9% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 549 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Trex by 1,346.0% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 723 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam increased its stake in Trex by 36,666.7% in the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 1,103 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Trex by 105.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,278 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

