Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Orion Group (NYSE:ORN – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Separately, Noble Financial began coverage on Orion Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a buy rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company.

Orion Group Price Performance

ORN opened at $2.61 on Friday. Orion Group has a 12 month low of $2.10 and a 12 month high of $3.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.58.

Institutional Trading of Orion Group

Orion Group ( NYSE:ORN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The construction company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $196.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.63 million. Orion Group had a negative return on equity of 5.03% and a negative net margin of 1.69%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Orion Group will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ORN. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Orion Group by 95.9% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 537,673 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,264,000 after purchasing an additional 263,261 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Orion Group by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,178 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 5,207 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Orion Group by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 590,384 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 40,786 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Orion Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in Orion Group by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,633,368 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,312,000 after acquiring an additional 225,557 shares during the last quarter. 53.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Orion Group

Orion Group Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of specialty construction services in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors. It operates through the Marine and Concrete segments. The Marine segment includes the restoration, maintenance, dredging, and repair of marine transportation facilities, pipelines, bridges and causeways and environmental structures.

