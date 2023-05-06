Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Pathward Financial from $63.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. 92 Resources reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of Pathward Financial in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Pathward Financial from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $50.00.

Pathward Financial Stock Performance

CASH opened at $44.66 on Friday. Pathward Financial has a 12-month low of $31.16 and a 12-month high of $52.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.39.

Pathward Financial Dividend Announcement

Pathward Financial ( NASDAQ:CASH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The savings and loans company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.16. Pathward Financial had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The company had revenue of $228.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.36 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. Pathward Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Pathward Financial will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 10th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. Pathward Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.41%.

Insider Activity at Pathward Financial

In related news, Director Frederick V. Moore sold 3,350 shares of Pathward Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.61, for a total value of $156,143.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,567.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 850 shares of company stock valued at $37,057. 1.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pathward Financial

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Pathward Financial by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,198 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Pathward Financial by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 13,776 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Pathward Financial by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 19,172 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Pathward Financial by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,369 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Pathward Financial by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 26,774 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.63% of the company’s stock.

About Pathward Financial

Pathward Financial, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which provides savings and loan services. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services and Other. The Consumer segment provides meta payment systems (MPS), consumer credit products, warehouse finance and other tax services.

