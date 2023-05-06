Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Bassett Furniture Industries from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th.

Get Bassett Furniture Industries alerts:

Bassett Furniture Industries Trading Down 0.7 %

BSET stock opened at $14.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.75. Bassett Furniture Industries has a 12-month low of $14.11 and a 12-month high of $24.12. The company has a market cap of $129.49 million, a PE ratio of 2.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.57.

Bassett Furniture Industries Announces Dividend

Bassett Furniture Industries ( NASDAQ:BSET Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.02). Bassett Furniture Industries had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 12.88%. The company had revenue of $107.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.47 million. Equities analysts forecast that Bassett Furniture Industries will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Bassett Furniture Industries’s payout ratio is 9.89%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BSET. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 2.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 128,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,129,000 after acquiring an additional 3,487 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 24.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 22,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 4,465 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 105.9% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 24,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 1.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 751,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,438,000 after acquiring an additional 8,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 1.1% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 686,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,370,000 after acquiring an additional 7,298 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.01% of the company’s stock.

Bassett Furniture Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bassett Furniture Industries, Inc engages in manufacturing, marketing, and retailing home furnishings. It operates through the Wholesale and Retail segments. The Wholesale segment focuses on the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale, and distribution of furniture products. The Retail segment consists of local furniture stores, regional furniture retailers, national department, chain stores, and single-vendor branded retailers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bassett Furniture Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bassett Furniture Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.