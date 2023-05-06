Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Separately, Truist Financial raised their price target on Aerojet Rocketdyne from $45.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th.

Get Aerojet Rocketdyne alerts:

Aerojet Rocketdyne Price Performance

Shares of AJRD opened at $56.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.57 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.17 and a 200-day moving average of $54.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Aerojet Rocketdyne has a 52 week low of $36.44 and a 52 week high of $56.80.

Institutional Trading of Aerojet Rocketdyne

Aerojet Rocketdyne ( NYSE:AJRD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $566.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.35 million. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a return on equity of 20.57% and a net margin of 3.23%. Aerojet Rocketdyne’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Aerojet Rocketdyne will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 247.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 643 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 109.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 911 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 316.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc engages in provision of solutions in the field of aerospace and defense, as well as in the field of real estate. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment operates through Aerojet Rocketdyne, Inc in developing and manufacturing aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, major aerospace and defense prime contractors as well as portions of the commercial sector.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aerojet Rocketdyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aerojet Rocketdyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.