Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Meritage Homes from $104.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Meritage Homes in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Meritage Homes from $106.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $129.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Meritage Homes from $87.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $115.14.

Meritage Homes Stock Performance

Meritage Homes stock opened at $126.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.69. Meritage Homes has a twelve month low of $62.51 and a twelve month high of $130.68.

Meritage Homes Dividend Announcement

Meritage Homes ( NYSE:MTH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $1.03. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 23.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.79 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Meritage Homes will post 15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Meritage Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.41%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Alison Sasser sold 345 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total transaction of $39,385.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 880 shares in the company, valued at $100,460.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Alison Sasser sold 345 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total transaction of $39,385.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 880 shares in the company, valued at $100,460.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Raymond Oppel sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.22, for a total transaction of $551,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,102,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,083 shares of company stock worth $2,217,071. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in Meritage Homes in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Meritage Homes in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Meritage Homes by 139.2% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 476 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Meritage Homes in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Meritage Homes in the first quarter worth approximately $114,000. 95.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Meritage Homes

Meritage Homes Corp. engages in the design and construction of single family attached and detached homes. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial Services segments. The Homebuilding segment acquires and develops lands, constructs homes, markets and sells those homes, and provides warranty and customer services.

Featured Stories

