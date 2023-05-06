CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on CNHI. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on CNH Industrial from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on CNH Industrial from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on CNH Industrial from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered CNH Industrial from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on CNH Industrial in a research note on Friday, January 27th. They set a buy rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $19.43.

CNH Industrial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CNHI opened at $14.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 5.99, a current ratio of 7.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. CNH Industrial has a 12 month low of $10.60 and a 12 month high of $17.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.40.

CNH Industrial Increases Dividend

CNH Industrial ( NYSE:CNHI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. The business had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.10 billion. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 31.61% and a net margin of 8.62%. CNH Industrial’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that CNH Industrial will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 25th were given a $0.3861 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 24th. This is a positive change from CNH Industrial’s previous annual dividend of $0.31.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in CNH Industrial by 437.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in CNH Industrial by 1,419.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 3,463 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in CNH Industrial in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in CNH Industrial in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in CNH Industrial in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. 38.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CNH Industrial

CNH Industrial NV designs, produces and sells agricultural equipment and commercial vehicles. It operates through the following business segments: Heavy construction equipment and Light construction equipment. The Heavy construction equipment segment includes general construction equipment such as large wheel loaders and excavators, and road building and site preparation equipment such as graders, compactors and dozers.

Featured Articles

