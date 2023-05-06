Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on MTW. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Manitowoc from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Manitowoc from a neutral rating to a sell rating and raised their target price for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Manitowoc from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their target price for the company from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Barclays raised their target price on Manitowoc from $9.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Manitowoc from $11.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.56.

Get Manitowoc alerts:

Manitowoc Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of MTW opened at $15.50 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.88. Manitowoc has a 12-month low of $7.53 and a 12-month high of $20.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Manitowoc ( NYSE:MTW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.41. Manitowoc had a positive return on equity of 8.98% and a negative net margin of 5.29%. The firm had revenue of $508.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.97 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Manitowoc will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MTW. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Manitowoc during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,907,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Manitowoc by 2,304.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 422,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,449,000 after buying an additional 404,951 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Manitowoc during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,674,000. Front Street Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Manitowoc by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,313,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,890,000 after buying an additional 295,092 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Manitowoc by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,227,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,588,000 after buying an additional 281,654 shares during the period. 74.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Manitowoc

(Get Rating)

The Manitowoc Co, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions. The firm designs, manufactures, markets and supports product lines of mobile telescopic cranes, tower cranes, lattice-boom crawler cranes, boom trucks and industrial cranes under the Grove, Potain, Manitowoc, National Crane, Shuttlelift and Manitowoc Crane Care brand names.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Manitowoc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manitowoc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.