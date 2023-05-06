Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.
Carver Bancorp Stock Up 1.8 %
Carver Bancorp stock opened at $4.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Carver Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $3.62 and a fifty-two week high of $12.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.30.
Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The savings and loans company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.15 million during the quarter. Carver Bancorp had a negative net margin of 9.43% and a negative return on equity of 11.67%.
About Carver Bancorp
Carver Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. Through Carver Federal Savings Bank, it offers deposit products, including demand, savings, time deposits for consumers, businesses, governmental and quasi-governmental agencies. Carver Bancorp was founded in May 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
