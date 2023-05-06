StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADMP opened at $0.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.16. Adamis Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.07 and a twelve month high of $0.55.

Get Adamis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adamis Pharmaceuticals

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Adamis Pharmaceuticals stock. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals Co. (NASDAQ:ADMP – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 475,373 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,168 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.32% of Adamis Pharmaceuticals worth $271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.57% of the company’s stock.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and sale of pharmaceutical, specialty biopharmaceutical, and other drug products. The company provides products in various therapeutic areas, including allergy, respiratory, opioid overdose, and erectile dysfunction markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Adamis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adamis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.