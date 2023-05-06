iStar (NYSE:STAR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of iStar (NYSE:STAR – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. TheStreet lowered iStar from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Raymond James lowered iStar from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st.

iStar Price Performance

iStar has a 1-year low of $6.55 and a 1-year high of $24.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $662.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.63. The company has a current ratio of 10.40, a quick ratio of 10.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Institutional Trading of iStar

About iStar

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its position in iStar by 11.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in iStar by 15.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 2,619 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iStar in the first quarter valued at $310,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in iStar in the first quarter valued at $400,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in iStar by 52.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 36,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $862,000 after acquiring an additional 12,704 shares during the period. 84.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Safehold, Inc operates as a real estate company. It engages in acquiring, managing and capitalizing ground leases. The company was founded on June 13, 2017 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also

