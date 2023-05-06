iStar (NYSE:STAR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of iStar (NYSE:STAR – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. TheStreet lowered iStar from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Raymond James lowered iStar from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st.
iStar Price Performance
iStar has a 1-year low of $6.55 and a 1-year high of $24.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $662.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.63. The company has a current ratio of 10.40, a quick ratio of 10.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.
About iStar
Safehold, Inc operates as a real estate company. It engages in acquiring, managing and capitalizing ground leases. The company was founded on June 13, 2017 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
