Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Bridgeline Digital from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th.

NASDAQ BLIN opened at $0.88 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.13. Bridgeline Digital has a 12-month low of $0.87 and a 12-month high of $1.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $9.17 million, a P/E ratio of 88.13 and a beta of 2.25.

Bridgeline Digital ( NASDAQ:BLIN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The software maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. Bridgeline Digital had a net margin of 1.17% and a return on equity of 0.95%. The business had revenue of $4.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Bridgeline Digital will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Roger E. Kahn acquired 28,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.08 per share, for a total transaction of $30,468.96. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 757,228 shares in the company, valued at $817,806.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Bridgeline Digital news, CEO Roger E. Kahn bought 28,212 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.08 per share, for a total transaction of $30,468.96. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 757,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $817,806.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Roger E. Kahn bought 60,659 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.14 per share, for a total transaction of $69,151.26. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 728,111 shares in the company, valued at $830,046.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 110,777 shares of company stock worth $122,580. Corporate insiders own 6.24% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Bridgeline Digital stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Rating) by 28.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 326,200 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,341 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 3.23% of Bridgeline Digital worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bridgeline Digital, Inc is an information technology company. It engages in the development of web engagement management product platform and related digital solutions. The firm also enables its customers to maximize the performance of their mission critical websites, intranets, and online stores. Its platform provides Web Content Management, eCommerce, eMarketing, Social Media management, and Web Analytics.

