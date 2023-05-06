Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Flexible Solutions International Stock Performance
NYSE:FSI opened at $2.86 on Friday. Flexible Solutions International has a 52 week low of $1.51 and a 52 week high of $3.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $35.58 million, a P/E ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.74.
Flexible Solutions International Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Flexible Solutions International (FSI)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/1 – 5/5
- It’s Time To Check Into Booking.Com
- Shopify Delivers Growth And Efficiency; Shares Surge
- Advanced Micro Devices Bullish Reversal Is Still In Play
- Broadcom Shares Trade In Tight Range Ahead Of Q2 Earnings Report
Receive News & Ratings for Flexible Solutions International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flexible Solutions International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.