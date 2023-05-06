Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a hold rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Diana Shipping in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd.

Diana Shipping Stock Performance

Diana Shipping stock opened at $3.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $384.94 million, a P/E ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.01. Diana Shipping has a 52 week low of $3.36 and a 52 week high of $6.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Diana Shipping Cuts Dividend

Diana Shipping ( NYSE:DSX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shipping company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $72.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.00 million. Diana Shipping had a return on equity of 27.37% and a net margin of 41.06%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Diana Shipping will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 10th. Diana Shipping’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.80%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Diana Shipping

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DSX. Hosking Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Diana Shipping by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 4,658,306 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $18,167,000 after buying an additional 1,256,948 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Diana Shipping in the fourth quarter worth about $2,060,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Diana Shipping by 20.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,674,419 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,020,000 after buying an additional 283,000 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diana Shipping in the first quarter worth about $946,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Diana Shipping in the second quarter worth about $734,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.53% of the company’s stock.

Diana Shipping Company Profile

Diana Shipping, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of shipping transportation services through the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. Its vessels are being employed primarily on medium to long-term time charters and transport a range of dry bulk cargoes, including such commodities as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials along worldwide shipping routes.

