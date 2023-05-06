TD Asset Management Inc Cuts Stock Position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

TD Asset Management Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 182,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 425 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $7,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CAG. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in Conagra Brands by 410.5% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Arlington Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 97.7% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 74.9% during the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 117.5% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. 81.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CAG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Conagra Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Insider Transactions at Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands Price Performance

In related news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.66, for a total value of $1,739,700.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 104,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,053,848.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Charisse Brock sold 7,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total value of $260,613.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,511,466.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.66, for a total transaction of $1,739,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 104,859 shares in the company, valued at $4,053,848.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

CAG opened at $37.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.01 and a 52-week high of $41.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.12. The company has a market cap of $18.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.56.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 5th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.12. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 15.34%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Conagra Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is currently 79.04%.

About Conagra Brands

(Get Rating)

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks, Refrigerated and Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.