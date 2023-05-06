Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 62,654 Shares of Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 419,676 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,654 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.12% of Luminar Technologies worth $1,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Luminar Technologies by 1.2% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 167,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,036 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Luminar Technologies by 5.8% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 39,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Luminar Technologies by 6.2% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 2,554 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Luminar Technologies by 3.9% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 88,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 3,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Luminar Technologies by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 33,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 3,759 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Luminar Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Luminar Technologies from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Luminar Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Luminar Technologies from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Luminar Technologies from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.71.

Luminar Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of LAZR opened at $6.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.85. Luminar Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $3.91 and a one year high of $11.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.23, a quick ratio of 7.04 and a current ratio of 7.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.86 and a beta of 1.57.

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $11.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.88 million. Luminar Technologies had a negative net margin of 1,095.73% and a negative return on equity of 771.53%. As a group, research analysts predict that Luminar Technologies, Inc. will post -1.3 EPS for the current year.

Luminar Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Luminar Technologies, Inc, an automotive technology company, provides sensor technologies and software for passenger cars and commercial trucks in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Components. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser imaging, detection, and ranging sensors, as well as related perception and autonomy software solutions primarily for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and adjacent industries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAZR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Luminar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luminar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.