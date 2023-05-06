TD Asset Management Inc Grows Stock Position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $7,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 51.9% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 1,333.3% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Core Alternative Capital increased its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 769.2% in the 4th quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

AVB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $186.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Barclays upped their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $175.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. TheStreet upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $186.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $202.95.

NYSE AVB opened at $179.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.17 billion, a PE ratio of 24.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $153.07 and a twelve month high of $220.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $170.27.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. This is a boost from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.54%.

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

