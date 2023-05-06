Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Stock Position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,513 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,895 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $2,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. DMG Group LLC increased its stake in AstraZeneca by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. DMG Group LLC now owns 4,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC grew its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 49,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,369,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Country Club Bank GFN purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Financial Architects Inc purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter valued at about $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.42% of the company’s stock.

AstraZeneca Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AZN opened at $75.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12 month low of $52.65 and a 12 month high of $76.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $69.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.17. The company has a market cap of $233.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.52, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.52.

AstraZeneca Increases Dividend

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 28.86%. The firm had revenue of $11.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.40 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a $0.985 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a yield of 2%. This is an increase from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.47. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 126.97%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AZN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded AstraZeneca from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on AstraZeneca from GBX 118 ($1.47) to GBX 126 ($1.57) in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.00.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

