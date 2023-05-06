Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) CFO Acquires $60,660.00 in Stock

Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) CFO Andrew J. Jr. Gregory acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.33 per share, for a total transaction of $60,660.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,809 shares in the company, valued at $873,776.97. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Synovus Financial Stock Up 5.4 %

NYSE SNV opened at $28.06 on Friday. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $25.33 and a 52 week high of $44.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.21. The firm has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 5.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.33.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.11. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 28.04%. The business had revenue of $613.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Synovus Financial Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 15th. This is a positive change from Synovus Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Synovus Financial’s payout ratio is currently 29.46%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Synovus Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Synovus Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Synovus Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Synovus Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.88.

Institutional Trading of Synovus Financial

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Synovus Financial by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 143,621 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,428,000 after buying an additional 2,737 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP raised its holdings in Synovus Financial by 65.5% in the 1st quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 11,877 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Synovus Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $829,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in Synovus Financial by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 62,939 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Synovus Financial by 66.2% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 225,456 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,951,000 after buying an additional 89,790 shares during the period. 79.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services (FMS). The Community Banking business segment serves customers using a relationship-based approach through its branch, ATM, commercial, and private wealth network in addition to mobile, Internet, and telephone banking.

Further Reading

