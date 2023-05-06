Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $1.99 Million Stock Holdings in TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP – Get Rating) by 227.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,284,325 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 892,511 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in TuSimple were worth $1,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of TuSimple during the third quarter worth $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in TuSimple by 277.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 14,285 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in TuSimple by 1,183.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 4,096 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in TuSimple in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in TuSimple in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.25% of the company’s stock.

Get TuSimple alerts:

TuSimple Stock Performance

TuSimple stock opened at $1.13 on Friday. TuSimple Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.06 and a 12-month high of $10.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.12.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TuSimple Profile

Separately, HSBC downgraded TuSimple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.22.

(Get Rating)

TuSimple Holdings Inc, an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TuSimple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TuSimple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.