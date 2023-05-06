TD Asset Management Inc Has $7.39 Million Holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) by 57.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 181,827 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,536 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc owned about 0.23% of CRISPR Therapeutics worth $7,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 2,440.0% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 224.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 500.0% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.51% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics Trading Up 5.0 %

Shares of CRSP opened at $55.79 on Friday. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 12 month low of $38.94 and a 12 month high of $86.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.67 and a beta of 1.71.

CRISPR Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CRSP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported ($1.41) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.27) by $0.86. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 54,271.70% and a negative return on equity of 31.85%. The business had revenue of $6.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.84) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.46, for a total transaction of $1,111,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 387,377 shares in the company, valued at $17,222,781.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 75,000 shares of company stock worth $3,584,500. 5.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CRSP. StockNews.com raised shares of CRISPR Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $110.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Bryan, Garnier & Co assumed coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CRISPR Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.84.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

